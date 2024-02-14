Gospel musicians, Great Ampong and Nicolas Omane Acheampong joined the demonstration against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on February 14, 2024.

Amidst chants and placards, Great Ampong emphasized the symbiotic relationship between sports and music, noting that music often serves as a source of motivation for footballers.

He lamented the current state of affairs in Ghanaian football, citing concerns about the selection process for the national team and the overall performance of the Black Stars.

Great Ampong, in an interview with Adom News‘ Kulenu Joshua said “sports flows with music that is why most athletes listen to music ahead of their games to motivate themselves. It’s another reason why Ghana has ‘jama’ groups to cheer players at these tournaments like AFCON. But now, women football teams can even score the Ghana men squad. The GFA President, Kurt Okraku has about five teams that he selects the players from and that is destroying the Black Stars team.”

Great Ampong was joined by fellow gospel musician, Nicolas Omane Acheampong.

“We are calling on Ghana’s government to investigate because lots of Ghanaians think its Akufo-Addo that has destroyed Ghana Football meanwhile we know very well its Kurt Okraku and his administration that is causing us so he should do investigation to find out what is the problem,” Omane Acheampong said.

#SaveGhanaFootball



"We know very well that it is Kurt Okraku and his administration that is causing this country" – Nicholas Omane Acheampong pic.twitter.com/LVIgu3trn3 — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) February 14, 2024

The protest, dubbed the ‘Save Ghana Football Demonstration,’ seeks reforms in the governance of Ghana football.

"Apɔsɔ wo bɛ gyai mu!" Gospel musicians, Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong here to support the call to #SaveGhanaFootball pic.twitter.com/mzcjh0yRVu — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 14, 2024

Led by sports journalists Saddick Adams, Veronica Commey, and Patrick Osei Agyemang, the demonstrators marched through Asylum Down, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and ultimately to the Ghana Football Association headquarters.

The protest was fueled by dissatisfaction with the recent performance of the senior national team, the Black Stars, at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

More photos from Save Ghana Football demo below:

‘Save Ghana Football Demonstration

MORE: