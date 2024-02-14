Some residents of Somanya and its environs will have to ration their water as the Ghana Water Company plans to shut down one of its plants in Kpong that serves the Krobo-Somanya area.

According to the company, the move is to facilitate the installation of a new interconnection pipeline and foot valves at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

This is expected to boost the capacity of water generation.

The Chief Manager in charge of PR and Communications at the Ghana Water Company, Stanley Martey assured residents that GWCL will stick to the two-day rehabilitation schedule.

“The program will start today but management has been there, including a team of engineers and myself. We were there the whole day to ascertain the preparations so far and to just look at how things will be and then tomorrow we start the work.

“It is even possible that we will finish ahead of time and as such we have given ourselves 48 hours so that we will be able to cover everything well,” Mr Martey said on JoyNews.

Meanwhile, some residents of Tamale are now resorting to the use of untreated water as they scavenge for water for their daily needs.

For months, water within their pipes has run dry with the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu urging government to declare Tamale a water-scarce zone.

He believes characterising the situation as a humanitarian crisis will ensure the necessary intervention from government.

