Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has revealed how she met her husband, Dr. Joseph Hamilton.

The two met at a church program while she was a student nurse and he was a medical student in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Diana Hamilton on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness Tuesday, narrated that she mistakenly sat on his chair during one of the programs and he jokingly asked her to get up.

They however didn’t become friends till they met again at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and their love story began.

“We met at a school church program, he was a medical student and I was a student nurse. One time sat on a chair which was his and he asked me to get up. We didn’t become friends there, he came to Komfo Anokye after school and we met again,” she disclosed.

