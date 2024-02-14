The much anticipated demonstration against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to take place today, February 14, 2024.

The mammoth demonstration dubbed #SaveGhanaFootball will be led by host of ‘Fire for Fire’ afternoon sports show on Adom TV and Asempa FM, Countryman Songo.

Scores of influential journalists including Saddick Adams, Nana Yaw Kesse, Veronica Commey and many others are expected to join the march to demand accountability from GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie is also expected to join the march.

Participants of the protest organized under the hashtag #SaveGhanaFootball, are expected to converge at the Obra Spot at Nkrumah circle at 9am.

The protesters will march through streets of Accra and end at the Independence Square.

The active involvement of these influential figures highlights the significance of the protest and the determination by Ghanaians to change the narrative of football in Ghana.

