With a week to the much publicised demonstration against the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the host of ‘Fire for Fire’ afternoon sports show on Adom TV and Asempa FM, Countryman Songo is already basking with euphoria.

The presenter born Patrick Osei-Agyemang has taken to some principal streets in Accra to actively campaign and rally support for the protest.

In a video intercepted by Adomonline.com, Countryman was seen wielding a placard with details about the protest on it as he encouraged Ghanaians to join.

Commuter who appeared delighted by his singular act to rally support for the all-important national assignment expressed their joy by cheering him on amidst loud screams of more fire.

Scheduled for Wednesday February 14, the exercise is to demand accountability from GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Countryman Songo who is the lead convener will be joined by other influential journalists including Saddick Adams, Nana Yaw Kesse, Veronica Commey and many others.

Participants of the protest organized under the hashtag #SaveGhanaFootball, are expected to converge at the Obra Spot at Nkrumah circle at 9am.

The protesters will march through streets of Accra and end at the Independence Square.

The active involvement of these influential figures highlights the significance of the protest and the determination by Ghanaians to change the narrative of football in Ghana.

