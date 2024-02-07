Ladies and Gentlemen, three months ago, I was elected as leader and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

I am eternally grateful to His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for allowing me to serve as Vice-President.

Just 11 days ago, the party also completed its election- of parliamentary candidates for 2024 elections.

Let me use this opportunity to also appreciate the leadership and grassroots of our beloved party, the NPP, for the seamless organisation of the Parliamentary Primaries following on the equally successful Presidential contest.

I believe the time has now come for me to speak to you, the good people of Ghana, about my candidature, what we have experienced as a nation, my vision and priorities, and why I believe I am the best candidate for the presidency of this country in the 2024 Presidential election.

I recognize that submitting myself to your service, the electorate, to vote for me as President is no different from interviewing for a job.

One needs to tell a prospective employer what he has accomplished in his previous job, and how he can successfully deliver in the new position he is seeking. Which is what I seek to do in this speech.

Even tonight is about sharing my vision and policy priorities with you, I crave your indulgence to broadly set up the context.

I will first talk about the record of our government and my contribution as Vice President, before laying out my vision. So I ask for your patience.

Read the full text below: