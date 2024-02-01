The Ghana Police Service has given green light for a planned demonstration by influential journalists against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The demonstration scheduled for Wednesday February 14 is to demand accountability from GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The conveners include Adom TV’s indefatigable presenter, Patrick Osei-Agyemang alias Countryman Songo, Saddick Adams, Nana Yaw Kesse, Veronica Commey and many others.

The protest, organized under the hashtag #SaveGhanaFootball, will kick off at Obra Spot at Nkrumah circle, and end at the Independence Square.

The protestors expected to wear black will expressed their displeasure to ‘football people’ for collapsing Ghana football.

The protest has become necessary after Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars exited the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to Countryman Songo, the protest is to wake GFA up from slumber for positive changes in Ghanaian football.