A member of the Okyeman Environmental Protection Taskforce, Offei Noah, aged 35, tragically lost his life in a violent attack at Asuaba near Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has initiated a manhunt for a group of armed assailants responsible for the attack.

Offei Noah was fatally shot during the attack, while three other members – Kyei Maxwell, Talata Richmond, and Amoah Kwame – sustained severe gunshot injuries to their hands, chests, and other parts of their bodies.

According to the Akwansrahene of Kyabi-Apapam and second in command for the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce, Nana Baffuor Kwabena Baah, the task force was ambushed by unknown assailants on their return from Adeiso.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the Police hospital in Accra, while the injured are undergoing treatment at the Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

In a statement to Adom News, family members of the deceased expressed shock and sorrow upon receiving the devastating news.

They urgently call on the Eastern Regional Police Command to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to justice.