Media rights advocate, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey has criticized the police for failing to arrest and prosecute any persons linked to the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale.

This was after the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame clarified that his office has not received any prosecutable docket or action regarding the murder.

While investigations are ongoing, the Minister noted that four suspects were initially detained to assist in the inquiry.

However, they were later released on police inquiry bail after eyewitnesses failed to identify them.

Ahmed Suale was tragically killed on January 16, 2019, by two unidentified individuals on a motorbike with a covered license plate. The incident occurred in Madina as Suale was returning from a family meeting.

During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, the Minister emphasized that the murder of Ahmed Suale is among many pending cases.

Five years on, the police are yet to furnish the Attorney General with compelling evidence about the case.

Dr Ken Ashigbey is not pleased with the police’s silent posture on the case.

“It is so sad to think that after 5 years, the police have not been able to put anything together. I think that it is a travesty of justice that we have people who put their lives out there to protect all of us when it comes to the issue of free speech and then they will be treated in this manner by the Ghana Police, its very shameful,” he told JoyNews.

