The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has stated that no docket fit for prosecution or action has been submitted to his office over the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

The Minister revealed that, although four suspects were initially detained to assist in investigations, they were later released on police enquiry bail due to the failure of eyewitnesses to identify them.

Ahmed Suale was tragically killed on January 16, 2019 at Madina by two assailants riding a motorbike with a concealed license plate.

While answering questions in Parliament, Mr. Dame said Suale’s murder remains unresolved among several other pending cases.

“A number of cases are pending in court and I will begin with the murder of Ahmed Suale. It is worthy to know that it is a matter being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service. No docket or document fit for prosecution has been built and presented to my office since the murder.

“On being appointed Attorney General, the former Inspector General of Police [James] Oppong-Boanuh paid a courtesy call on me on March 29, 2021, for being concerned about the failure to resolve this case and other cases. I inquired about the state of investigations into the matter and demanded a report on the case and the Director General of CID obliged.”

