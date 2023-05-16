Former President John Mahama says he is committed to supervising the completion of investigations into the death of Ahmed Suale, the investigative journalist who was killed in Accra.

This unsolved crime has badly impacted the country’s fortunes in press freedom.

The late Suale was a member of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI, and was shot in January 2019.

Many have suggested that the killing may be linked to his work, which has ruffled very powerful feathers, leading to his assassination.

On the back of this, Mr Mahama says “We shall speed up the investigation of the assassination of Ahmed Suale and the perpetrators shall surely be brought to book.”

This came up during the NDC leader’s first official address since winning the flagbearership race in the National Democratic Congress’ just-ended primaries.

Addressing the gathering at the University of Development Studies in Tamale he explained that the protection of the media will be a priority for his administration if given the nod in the 2024 elections.

“The media must also be given the conducive and collaborative atmosphere to operate as the fourth power that they ought to be without threats, harassment, and assassinations,” he added on Monday.