Users of public transport will enjoy a 10 percent reduction in fares by 10% effective Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

This comes on the back on the drop in the price of fuel.

The road transport operators in a statement on Monday night said the reduction affects shared taxis, intra-city (trotro), intercity (long distance) and haulage.

“In line with the administrative arrangement on public transport fares, the road transport operators have reduced public transport fares by 10 percent to accommodate for the reduction in the price of petroleum products observed over the period,” the operators announced.

Prices of petroleum products have seen a marginal decline in the second pricing window of May 2023 as a result of the decrease in the price of crude on the international market and relative stability of the Ghana cedi.

Predictions are that diesel, petrol and will likely be sold for GHS 12.30 and GHS 12.15 per litre respectively at the pumps.

Commercial Transport Operators have been advised to comply with the new fares and post same at their loading terminals.

“We further request all operators, commuters and the general public to kindly cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares,” the statement concluded.