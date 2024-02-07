The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, addressed the nation.

The event took place at the Kofi-Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

It was his public address in a long time and his first since his election as NPP flagbearer in November 2023.

Dr Bawumia spoke on the theme; Ghana’s next chapter; selfless leadership and bold solutions for the future.

The address among other things highlighted his vision for Ghana in his quest to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2025.

Dr Bawumia announced plans to downsize his government and not have more than 50 ministers.

He also promised to abolish some existing levies including the controversial Emission Levy, E-levy, VAT on mining exploration coupled with educational reforms.

Below are Dr Bawumia’s quotes in infographics: