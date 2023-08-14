

Ghanaian musician and influencer, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has expressed her intention of becoming a politician.

She said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that apart from serving the people, her political ambition is the reason she is currently studying law.

Asked how long she would want to do music, Michy, who released a new song recently, said: “I do have goals that is why I am going to school now. I have several goals in the future and it wouldn’t include doing this [music] for my 40s, my 50s. Hopefully we can go into politics.”

Explaining why she would want to get into politics, she noted that it is the best job in the country.

“That’s literally the best job in Ghana at the moment,” she told the host Kwame Dadzie.

“It gives a you a certain status in society that opens doors for you, that might not be opened to anyone. So it’s for the status, and the opportunity to help other people,” Michy further stated.

The former girlfriend of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, also said that when the time comes to get into politics, she would like to be a parliamentarian.

Michy revealed that by way of giving back to society, she feeds about 80 children in her neighborhood, every week.

