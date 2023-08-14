Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has disclosed his intentions to provide support for up and coming artistes.

He told Feeling Daddy in an interview on Takoradi-based Empire FM that his is planning on helping budding artistes to know the industry they are getting into so they don’t commit some of the errors made by the current musicians.

“Gradually, I would just love to support artistes that are really coming up and would wanna do music and take them through orientation of who an artiste should be because we didn’t get the opportunity to go through some orientations. Like if we did, we would not be singing some profane songs here and there, doing some diss tracks here and there,” he said.

He also talked about how a section of the media has sullied his brand over the years, indicating that he finds a way of spinning the negative talk about him into positive gains.

“I consistently leverage these opportunities to transform negativity into positivity for my personal gain,” he said.

Responding to comments by some media people that he does not deserve to have a Diplomatic Passport (contrary to a suggestion by former French Ambassador Anne Sophie Ave), he said the media personalities should lend their support and advocate for the cause with politicians, rather than undermine specific artistes in their discussions.

“Such negative attitudes might not be taken seriously by politicians, hampering our overall efforts,” he told Feeling Daddy.

Shatta Wale is one of the artistes in Ghana who has always waxed opinionated on issues bothering on the arts and other national matters.

While he has been hailed by a lot of his fans for his boldness in speaking his mind, others have also chastised him for the extremities.