JamRok Bar and Event Centre, has sued Ghanaian artiste Andrew Nii Commey Otoo popularly known as Mr. Drew, for failing to perform at their event dubbed ‘Easter Dance Party with Mr. Drew’ which was slated for Monday, April 1, 2024 at Asuogyaman.

According to the organizers, Mr. Drew pulled out of the event even though he was paid 50% of the performance fee before the show.

The management of Jamrok had earlier indicated in a press statement dated April 2, 2024 that “all was set for the event to take place but the artiste, Mr. Drew, pulled out of the event when he was to mount the stage without any reason or explanation to the organizers.”

The statement says upon receipt of his payment, Mr. Drew made a video of himself confirming his participation in the event.

“On the day of the event, Mr. drew arrived and checked into his hotel around 3:pm, in the company of 3 other team members, and he was to relax and get ready for the event in the evening. All the other artistes on the bill had also arrived and in their hotels.

At around 12:30am, organizers say they tried calling the artiste to come and perform but there was no response from his team, hence the organizers drove to the hotel and found they were fast asleep. After sometime, Mr. Drew and his team finally came out of the hotel and sat in their car and drove off.”

They say they followed up but later got to know that Mr. Drew drove past the event grounds and was headed back to Accra, abandoning the event for which he had been paid.

In a writ of summons issued by the District Magistrate Court – Senchi on April 15, 2024, JamRock Bar and Event Centre is demanding the recovery GH₵15,000.00 being money the plaintiff paid to Mr. Drew to perform at the event but failed to do so and the refund of the money annulled since February 12, 2024.

It also seeks an order for the recovery of Special damages amounting to GH₵36,511.00 being direct costs incurred by the plaintiff In connection with the event; and general damages of GH₵200,000.00 against the defendants, for the severe damage caused to the plaintiff’s brand as a result of the cancellation of the event.

Below is the writ