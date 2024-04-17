The body of a woman believed to be in her early 30s has found at the beach at Ekumfi Ekumpoano in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region, Wednesday.

The deceased was found with her head, vagina and intestines removed.

Residents believe that she was killed and thrown into the sea.

It will be difficult to identify the body due to the decomposing state but residents suspect she could be a student.

Libation and other sacrifices were performed by elders of the town before the body was touched.

It was subsequently conveyed by Police, and officers of the National Disaster Management Organization(NADMo) to the Mortuary for autopsy, preservation, and identification.

Police and residents are appealing to the general public to help identify the family of the deceased.

ALSO READ: