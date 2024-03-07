The Baifikrom community near Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region was thrown into shock and horror as the lifeless body of a 26-year-old man was discovered under bizarre circumstances.

The victim, identified as Kweku Kakra, known locally as “Kweku Opa,” was found dead in Baifikrom cemetery with multiple bullet and cutlass wounds on his body.

His body was discovered by some residents plying the road along the cemetery.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei described how his back as riddled with bullet holes and his leg broken.

Kweku Opa was notorious in the area, reportedly involved in criminal activities and known for terrorizing the community.

His reputation as a suspected armed robber cast a shadow of suspicion over his death, leading many to speculate about the possible motives behind the brutal murder.

The discovery of Kweku Opa’s body has sparked fear and concern among residents, raising questions about safety and security in the area.

Meanwhile, the police command has launched an investigation into the case, although no arrests have been made thus far.