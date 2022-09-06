Michy has responded to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration on a second song after the socialite turned actress was captured at Stonebwoys ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Festival.

In a response to Shatta’s request, Michy claims she won’t bother charging the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’.

According to her in an Instagram story, should she charge Shatta Wale in cash as he suggests, he would visit a radio station in the ‘wee hours’ of the morning to cry about the money he had given her.

“You won’t pay me in kind but in cash, but if I collect you right now, you go come dey radio early morning dey cry,” she said in Pidgin English.

This comes after the ‘On God’ hit maker asked for a second collaboration with the mother of her son on another song.

Check out what happened when Stonebwoy brought out Michy on stage at ‘Ashaiman to…

Shatta Wale offers Michy an expensive proposal