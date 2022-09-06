Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has topped Twitter trends over the return to Ghana and re-arrest of ‘galamsey’ suspect Aisha Huang following her deportation in 2019.

The Chinese national has been slapped with two charges which are: mining without licence, engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

She was arrested with three others identified as Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun.

Mr Osafo-Maafo’s name came up in May 2019 over comments he made at a diaspora version of the Economic Management Team’s Townhall Meeting.

While responding to a question on why Ghana decided to deport her, the then Senior Minister alluded to a contract between Ghana and China, Aisha’s home country.

“Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us,” he said.

Right after the news of her re-arrest went viral, social media has been buzzing over the matter amid questions as to whether the government’s initial decision was in the best interest with references being made to Mr Osafo-Maafo.

‘Galamsey’ suspect Aisha Huang

In a shocking turn of events, President Akufo-Addo, during an interaction with students at Princeton University in the United States of America, conceded that the deportation was a wrong one.

President Akufo-Addo said the cumbersome processes and the “problems involved in prosecuting” informed the decision to let Huang off the hook.




