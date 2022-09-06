Former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has topped Twitter trends over the return to Ghana and re-arrest of ‘galamsey’ suspect Aisha Huang following her deportation in 2019.

The Chinese national has been slapped with two charges which are: mining without licence, engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

She was arrested with three others identified as Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun.

Mr Osafo-Maafo’s name came up in May 2019 over comments he made at a diaspora version of the Economic Management Team’s Townhall Meeting.

Don’t you think Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo should be questioned on the return of Galamsey Queen Aisha Huang? — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) September 5, 2022

While responding to a question on why Ghana decided to deport her, the then Senior Minister alluded to a contract between Ghana and China, Aisha’s home country.

Galamsey is going to get worse next year because the government cannot pay the Sinohydro loan and would have to allow the likes of Aisha Huang to mine illegally. Remember what the then Senior Minister Osafo Marfo told us? pic.twitter.com/ANc77gKTK3 — 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭DEGREAT AYAX (@DegreatAyax) September 5, 2022

“Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us,” he said.

“Putting Aisha Huang in Jail is not going to solve our economic problems”



– Osafo Marfo, Snr Minister , 2020



Osafo Marfo is a wise incorruptible statesman. He really cares about Ghana 😉 — YKGH (@YouKnowGhana) September 5, 2022

Right after the news of her re-arrest went viral, social media has been buzzing over the matter amid questions as to whether the government’s initial decision was in the best interest with references being made to Mr Osafo-Maafo.

‘Galamsey’ suspect Aisha Huang

In a shocking turn of events, President Akufo-Addo, during an interaction with students at Princeton University in the United States of America, conceded that the deportation was a wrong one.

Aisha Huang was arrested in 2018 for illegal mining and allegedly deported with the reason given by the “sensible” person in this useless government, Osafo Marfo that, prosecuting Aisha won’t won’t solve anything but will block the synohydro loan from China. — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) September 5, 2022

President Akufo-Addo said the cumbersome processes and the “problems involved in prosecuting” informed the decision to let Huang off the hook.

So who are Osafo Marfo and the government deceiving? Wasting public resources in the name of fighting corruption https://t.co/wdT37jvd8W — τετέλεσται (@qELzlikkLE) September 6, 2022