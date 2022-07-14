Dancehall musician Shatta Wale says he cannot go back to dating his baby mama, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale said he will only opt for co-parenting and joint custody of their son, Majesty, rather than going back into a relationship with Michy.

He told Andy Dosty that he has apologised severally, but Michy never gave him the green light to bury their past to continue their love life.

It’s just that we can’t be together any more. We have a son, but coming back? We cannot come back, but as parents, we can take care of our son. One painful thing about a relationship that hurts is when you are with the woman for a long time, and she goes away. I am that type that makes sure she has money and all that stuff, Shatta said.

Talking about their son, Shatta Wale said Michy doesn’t give him the chance to see or spend quality time with him.

He further bemoaned the fact that Michy has tagged him as an irresponsible father, meanwhile, he has provided her with a house and car even after they parted ways years ago.

I have apologised many times. People think I don’t cry. Real men cry, if you don’t, you are not a gangster. I asked her, why don’t you go out and tell people that I have bought you a car and a house. She doesn’t tell anyone. A week after I gave her the money to pay for the house, she was on TV saying all stuff. I gave her 5,000 dollars and my Benz on my bday. She doesn’t want to take the pain out, and I don’t know the sin I have caused her not to see my son, he told Andy Dosty.

The Shatta Movement leader also said he doesn’t like his son growing dreadlocks, but Michy has decided to do it for him anyway.

Majesty | photo credit: @zikey_photograhy

I don’t like his hairstyle now. When he grows up, he will understand everything. I know he will decide for himself. I am an artiste and I do not want my kid like that. He is with his mum, and he doesn’t know anything now, Shatta said.

