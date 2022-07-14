A teacher, Emmanuel Afful, has suggested some solutions to the woes of the country’s public education system.

According to him, one of the surest ways to deal with them is to insist on and ensure that children of government officials, including Ministers, and MPs are enrolled in public schools.

He believes this will whip up the commitment of these top officials to address the loopholes in the sector.

“I think that we have got to the position where every Minister or MP who takes his salary from the consolidated fund is forced to send their children through our public school system.

“We must ensure that if you’re a Minister under a particular government you cannot do any kind of education for your kids but our public school system and we would fix [the challenges] there,” he stressed on Joy FM‘s Super Morning Show.

He was contributing to discussions that centered on the state of affairs of the Free Senior High School programme, following various concerns raised.

The policy has recently come under heavy criticism over some discrepancies associated with it. Beneficiaries of the policy have lamented the poor state of affairs.

In the wake of the growing concerns, the teacher who is baffled about the situation questioned why parents and other relevant stakeholders are not allowed to make inputs that would improve the policy.

He believes another way of improving the policy and ensuring its sustainability is by involving relevant stakeholders to make input on how to improve the programme.

“Just as we did for the Senchi Conference on Economic policy, let’s bring people together. There are headmasters who have great ideas. The only problem is that they didn’t get the opportunity to be the Minister or the Director of Education,” he said on Thursday.

