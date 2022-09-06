Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has thrown a huge offer to his estranged fiancée, Michy to revive their musical bond.

Shatta offered Michy a proposal to be part of the Shatta Movement (SM) brand again, after they went their separate ways some years ago following their breakup.

This was after Michy, who has launched her solo career, performed some SM songs at the just-ended ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ concert organised by Stonebwoy.

Not only did she kill the songs, she ended her performance by exhibiting the SM sign, which is translated as their Symbol of Hope.

According to Shatta, they built the hope together, and her latest gesture has indicated that fire is still burning in her heart.

As a result, he proposed they work together, promising to pay her in cash, rather than kind.

Shatta was full of gratitude to his baby mama, and the BHIM brand for making him witness such a moment.

He wrote:

“This is how it should be done ..We built this Symbol of hope. Thank you. Now I can sleep. In fact let’s do another song, this time I won’t pay you in kind but cash.”

Michy is yet to respond to his expensive proposal.