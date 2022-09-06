Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo is indeed enjoying excess love as she takes delivery of a brand new car from her husband.

The Toyota Land Cruiser SUV she received was to celebrate her as she turns 31.

Mercy was left speechless when her newly-wed husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, presented her the gift.

Mercy and Pastor Blessed, last month, got married in series of colorful events in the presence of family and well-wishers.

Her husband, a resident Pastor at The Waterbrook Church, had earlier in an Instagram post described the singer as his reward from God.

“Happy 31st birthday to my queen, @mercychinwo, my reward from God and the physical evidence that I’m blessed! The fulfilment of a prophecy. The spoken word of God made flesh. The wife of the priesthood! My safe place, my joy, and peace.”

An elated Mercy took to her Instagram page to flaunt her luxury gift and announced her status as the new car owner in town.

She described the car as her best birthday gift ever.