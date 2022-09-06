Actress Akuapem Poloo says she has never been taken advantage of in the industry, although other ladies in the industry complain of it.

According to her, she has never been approached to give sex for a role or position.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Thursday, the actress, born Rosemond Brown, added that if anyone did she would say it and mention the person’s name.

“I have never, never in this industry, since I started, me I would have said it and mentioned your name.”

The actress went on to state that her management handles all her contracts, so she never gets in contact with any producer or director personally.

“I never handled my contracts or projects by myself. No producer has walked to me that they want to work with me,” Akuapem Poloo said.

She also cited an example when she worked with footballer Asamoah Gyan and the late musician, Castro, saying she never had any contact with both the footballer and the musician, but rather through a friend who suggested her for the role.

The Ghanaian actress has now converted to the Islamic Religion after declaring the Shahada; thus, declaring her belief in heart and mind that there is only one God, and Prophet Muhammad is God’s human messenger.

She told Andy Dosty that she converted to Islam because of her son.

The brand influencer, who now goes by the name Haniya, explained that her son chose to follow his father’s religion, hence influenced her to follow suit.

