Nigerian artiste Naira Marley has mourned the late Queen of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II in an unconventional way.

The artiste inked a tattoo of the late monarch’s face on his back hand, as his way of offering his condolence.

This comes just few hours after the Commonwealth realm and by extension, the whole world was thrown into a state of mourning following news of her demise by the Royal Family.

In a statement, it was noted that she passed on in the afternoon of Thursday, September 8 surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

Naira Marley has joined other sympathizers to mourn the Queen.

He shared a video of the inking process and the final result which depicted the Queen’s face and her crown in all its glory.

He added a brief verbal caption, “rest in peace ma”