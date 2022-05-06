Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter, Stonebwoy, says his recently-inked deal with DefJam Recordings will not compel him to change his style of music.

The “Mightylele” hitmaker has reaffirmed his commitment to staying true to his afro-dancehall, reggae, afrobeat, and highlife roots even though DefJam is famously known for producing and managing hip-hop and R&B artistes.

Credit: Instagram @Stonebwoyb

According to the Bhim Nation President, the style of music he is known for contributed greatly to attracting the DefJam Recordings Africa deal, thus, he sees no reason for a switch.

Addressing the audience in a press conference held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Thursday, he quizzed: “If you ‘switch’ the switch then where is Stonebwoy again?

“And it is this same Stonebwoy that these brands have decided to work with for Ghana and West Africa,” he continued.

Be that as it may, the “Putuu” singer admitted that there is going to be a “different” ‘Stonebwoy’ — and that speaks about his “versatility” as an artiste — and also appeal to new listeners from across the world.

“There is no change. It is just an improvement,” said Stonebwoy. “Because we want to get to a larger audience, we have to also be able to attract them to what they also know, so they can experience what this is,” he explained.

Credit: Rob Photography

Stonebwoy’s deal with DefJam Recordings Africa was announced on the company’s Instagram page on 28th April 2022.

His first single under the label, Therapy, was released a week after the announcement.

He is expected to release three studio albums for DefJam Recordings Africa — a division owned by Universal Music Group.

