Popular Nollywood actor, Bryan Ikenna Okwara has sent a note of caution to men.

According to him, a man who can’t control his sexual urge will not live long on earth.

“Men don’t know that their downfall is due to their multiple girlfriends. Not every girl has a good spirit. Some are demons, some have poison in between their legs.

Bryan Ikenna Okwara took to Facebook to share 7 points of what a man should avoid.

1. Do not obey your Erection at all times. Most Erections mislead you to the wrong direction. Control your erection if you don’t want to have a few days on earth with much poverty on you.

2. Don’t date a lady because she has sexy curves, boobs and shapes. Those things are just deceptive; avoid such, and don’t fall for what is called the irony of social media.

3. It is not everything you see underskirt that you should hustle to eat, some skirts contain snakes that will bite you and leave you uncomfortable.

Control your sexual urge. Self-control and abstinence in most cases pay a lot.

4. Having many girlfriends doesn’t make you a man. It only makes you a womanizer, a cheat, a sinner, and a boy.

5. For the fact that you are good in bed doesn’t make you a man. A real Man is the man who does not run from his responsibility but faces it squarely.

6. Respect any lady that loves you. Yes, it is not easy for a lady to throw her love on you and support your future.

7. The world celebrates successful men. Nobody will celebrate you for having many girlfriends. Therefore what is the benefit? Waste of energy, money and waste of sperm.

Remember, being honest, loyal and faithful that’s the TRADEMARK of a REAL MAN.