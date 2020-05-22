Leader of the music group, 4×4, Captain Planet, says female artistes who engage in unhealthy beefs give men the opportunity to disrespect them.

The ‘Miss You Die’ hitmaker, who was speaking to JoyNews’ Doreen Avio, said women can take their anger to a different level, which in turn brings down their respect.

“Girls can take pettiness to a different level which can lead to some physical fight and saying unpleasant things to each other.

“Beef brings total disrespect among females. I think with the females when they are beefing they are giving the guys the mandate to be disrespectful to them,” he said.

MORE:

His comment follows recent happening in the music industry where some female musicians have been trending following jabs and counter-jabs thrown at each other.

On Monday, singer Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz made the headlines when their lyrical beef almost turned physical at the premises of Media General.

The confrontation followed a two-week-long feud between the two artistes along with Eno Barony.

With the issue yet to be settled, Rufftown Records artistes, Wendy Shay and Fantana also picked up their year-old feud, forcing the record label to contemplate terminating the contract of the latter.

From career, to family and relationship, the two singers took to social media to throw shades at each other while leveling various allegations.

Subsequently, the Minister for Tourism, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, stepped in to call for a cease-fire.

Chastising his colleagues for the unhealthy nature of their beef, Captain Planet, said female artistes should invest more time in recording hit songs than diss songs.

“As for the female musicians, I will urge them to channel that energy into making more hit songs because already they don’t get the attention they are supposed to be getting in the industry,

“The guys are dominating and we have only few females in the industry,” he said.

He added that, such beefs and petty quarrels have damaging effects on branding and packaging; two elements needed in the music industry.

Captain Planet is currently promoting his newest hit song ‘Kpoli Kpoli’ produced by Genius.