Several reports have confirmed that Nigerian musicians Davido and Burna Boy got themselves into in an all-out brawl after they met at a popular night club in Accra.

According to Ghanaian blogger, Ghhyper1 who was an eyewitness, he said things got out of hand to the extent that guests took to their heels.

“Immediately I saw Burna and his boys, I told a friend Burna is looking for trouble and it happened like a movie,” he said.

It is not unclear what sparked the clash on the night but Burna Boy and Davido are known to have had a standing beef between them.

They have trolled themselves on social media many times and the video below shows angry Davido storming out of the club in Accra.