Revellers in the Tema Metropolis have ignored the President’s ban on the operation of beaches and pubs as they throng beaches, pubs and nightclubs to celebrate Christmas.

The ban, the President stressed was part of measures to curb the resurgence of COVID-19.

The Ghana News Agency found a great number of residents fill up the Sakumono beach to celebrate Christmas with total disregard to the COVID-19 protocols.

The chain of pubs along the beach was in full operation during the night as revellers patronized their services.

Rounds made by the GNA within the Metropolis revealed that whiles a section of the pubs operated amidst observing COVID-19 protocols such as the washing of hands with soap, and the wearing of nose masks, others including Passions Pub at Community Sx and Barbloungh at Community Eight were operating without the protocols.

At Ritz and New York City pubs located respectively at community Eight and community Seven, residents discarded the shackles of the virus as they partied hard, danced, and jumped all over with a number of them engaging in all manner of activities without observing the protocols.

Sex workers told the GNA that they fully respected the restrictions in the early days of the spread of the virus when the government wanted to contain it, adding that they were however not prepared to sacrifice their Christmas fun as that was celebrated annually.

“We have to hustle and make money naa”. one sex worker bemoaned.

When asked if they were not afraid to contract the virus, Abigail Acquah, a reveller told GNA that “all die be die”, adding that “even the politicians did not contract the virus during their campaigning and electioneering”.

Mr Charles Kwaku Buabin, Tema Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, when contacted on the issue said Ritz and New York City pubs were not recognized by his outfit.

Mr Buabin added that licensed pubs and nightclubs such as Crissberry were not operating, indicating that, the violation was being perpetrated by illegal operators within the Metropolis.

He assured the GNA that he would engage the taskforce unit to clampdown on the illegal operators to help control the spread of the virus during and after the festive season.

Mr Frank Asante, Public Relations Officer of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), said his outfit continued to educate the public and urge residents to obey the COVID-19 protocols, especially during the yuletide.

Mr Asante said it was the mandate of the security agencies to enforce laws including the COVID-19 restrictions to ensure total compliance.

“The President through an executive instrument has issued a ban on nightlife operations and it falls squarely within the mandate of security agencies to enforce the law, ” he added.

He urged residents to be on their guard against contracting the virus by strictly adhering to the laid down protocols.

Ghana’s COVID-19 confirmed case count as of December 22, 2020, stood at 54,401 with 888 active cases, 333 deaths and 53,180 recoveries/discharges as stated on the Ghana Health Services COVID-19 site