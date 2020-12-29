The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced its intention to legally challenge the results of the December 7 Presidential election, as declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

In a statement released by the party Tuesday, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asideu-Nketiah said the decision was taken after a meeting by the National Executive Committee.

The party also announced that it will continue with all legitimate actions that are currently being used by party supporters to drum home their demand for “the government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property in Ghana and, in particular, to take all necessary measures to bring to swift justice those responsible for the murders, injuries and destruction of property before, during and in the aftermath of the general elections.”

The decision by the party follows weeks of protest against the 2020 verdict which the party’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama has described as flawed and fictitious.

The results, as declared by the Commission’s boss, Jean Mensa on Tuesday, December 9, recorded the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo poll 6,730, 413 (51.59%) of the total votes cast, whiles John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 (47.36%) of the total votes cast.

But the former President and the NDC have maintained that the verdict was fabricated to favour the incumbent political party.

The party’s stance has since been strongly defended by NDC supporters who have hit the streets to demand that the announcement be overturned.

Nearly two weeks after the results have been announced, various groups of supporters across the country have organized street protests to express their discontent with the EC.