The Energy Minister and Member of Parliament elect for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, has indicated that the Hohoe Constituency would witness a tremendous transformation within the next four years.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with him as MP would ensure the constituency sees growth in economic and human resources in a bid to restore Hohoe’s lost glory.

“It was not long ago that Akufo-Addo stood here and made a promise to the people of Hohoe Constituency.

“We will build billionaires from this town. The golden stool will remain with the NPP, this seat will never go again, some people are still in shock I won the Hohoe constituency,” he said.

The “One Family, One Opportunity” mastermind said he will give all his constituents equal access to various life transforming programmes.

According to him, families in the Hohoe constituency should expect job opportunities, educational scholarships, apprenticeship among others when elected.

“Politics is about development and I am giving you a promise that I would touch individual lives positively if voted into power. And we shall continue the 1 family – 1 opportunity agenda if voted into power.

“This would be a great opportunity for my people to be economically stable, have some go to any school of their choices to the highest [level] and many more,” he said.

Mr. Amewu who has initiated quite a number of projects in the constituency since the party won in 2016 said the constituents should expect more developmental projects.

The MP-elect added that the Akufo-Addo led administration has accomplished more than what any other administration has ever done for the people of Hohoe.