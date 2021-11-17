Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Hasaacas Ladies, Evelyn Nsiah Asare believes the team has what it takes to win the final of the maiden CAF Womens Champions League.

The Ghanaian club will play Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the final of the maiden competition.

According to her, the players have the confidence to win the championship due to the emphatic performance by the ladies throughout the tournament. She said this in an interview on Asempa Sports Night Show.

“When you watch their records, the difference between the two sides is the three goals we conceded, however, we have hope we can do it since we have been able to score more goals in this tournament,” the Asante Kotoko board member told Asempa FM.

READ ALSO

She continued, “Camp is cool, and we have been able to communicate with nine ladies, coach Basigi will also meet the players individually to draft a report ahead of Friday’s game.

“Friday won’t be an easy match because our opponents also topped their group in the women’s championship,” she added.

Coach Basigi and the ladies ousted Morocco’s ASFAR 2-1 in the semi-finals.