The Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, is predicting a first-round victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, was made President in the spiritual realm in September 2020.

“On the first week of September, the door was closed for him; he is holding the scepter of Ghana,” he said on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Prophet Kobi alleged that some people are using voodoo against Mr Mahama but his victory is already secured.

Prophet Badu Kobi

“Blood from somewhere is being pushed toward his [Mahama] feet but he is still holding the scepter and he will win,” he stated.

The controversial prophet was emphatic that the NDC’s gargantuan victory will be recorded in the first round of voting.

“The opposition of Ghana will rule 2021; in fact, it is a first-round victory. John Dramani Mahama is the next President of Ghana and there is nothing anybody can do about it,” Prophet Kobi opined.

In Parliament, he said Members of Parliament ruling New Patriotic Party will lose their seats to NDC candidates in the December polls.

However, under Mahama’s presidency, Ghanaians will have to endure because Ghana will start seeing prosperity from until 2022.