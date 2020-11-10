Ex-Ghana defender, Jerry Akaminko, has lauded legendary striker Asamoah Gyan for his decision to return to the Ghana Premier League.

Gyan, 34, who is Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer, joined Legon Cities FC on local transfer deadline day on a one-year deal after parting ways with Indian side, NorthEast United FC in January this year.

The former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals striker has been handed the iconic jersey #3 at his new side.

And according to Akaminko, who played with Gyan at the Black Stars, the return of the striker to the local top-flight after 17 years will revive and improve the Premier League.

“I was happy for Asamoah Gyan when the deal was announced,” Akaminko told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

“We need such characters in our league because they know the in and out of the game and I must commend Gyan for that bold step,” he said.

The former Hearts of Lions player also hinted that he will also love to return to the local league before he retires.

“I am considering to come back to the local league before I retire,” he said.

“We must all help to revive our local football. All is not lost,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gyan will miss Legon Cities season-opening game against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Asamoah Gyan is one experienced player and he’s still got some problems with injury,” head coach of the club, Barjaktarevic said.

“We are working to get him fit because it is very important when he comes back, he comes back in good shape,” he added.