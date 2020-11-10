The government has begun exploring new avenues in a fresh bid to release the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to a private concessionaire for management.

This is after a similar move in the past failed amidst controversies and allegations of fraud.

A Deputy Minister of Energy in charge of petroleum, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, said although the government had been silent on the matter since the termination of the ECG concessionaire contract with Power Distribution Services (PDS) a year ago, processes were underway to secure a new deal.

He said the move was aimed at making the power distributor more efficient and profitable to support economic development.

According to him, the arrangement being devised would be better than the concession agreement that the ECG entered into with the now-defunct PDS Ghana Limited in March 2019 before it was cancelled in October that same year.

He said the new deal, when secured, would be announced to the public as part of the government’s efforts to help change the fortunes of the state-owned power distributor.