At least five persons have been injured after fire gutted Mighty Gas Filling station close to the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region.

Though the cause of the fire is not yet known, reports indicate the outbreak occurred a few minutes to 5:00 am.

The sound of an explosion at the station is said to have drawn the attention of residents who reached out to the Ghana National Fire Service.

The swift intervention of the fire service helped to put out the fire but the place remains closed for business.

The injured are reported to include some drivers and passengers who were purchasing gas at the time of the incident.

They sustained various degrees of burns and are currently receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital.