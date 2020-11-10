About six persons have suffered various machete wounds after confusion broke out at a rally of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Reports indicate the incident occurred at Sung in the Karaga District of the Northern Region which happens to be a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested that several persons were bused to the community amid the display by motor riders clad in NDC t-shirts.

One of the victims.

The suspected members of the NDC in a convoy reportedly rode to an NPP pavilion which parked the confusion.

This led to reprisal attacks after a known NPP member is said to have questioned the rationale behind their action.

An escalation of the tension resulted in attacks on targeted persons in their homes who also sustained injuries.

The injured persons have been identified as Zakaria Aminu, Sulemana Musah, Abdulai Aminu, Haruna Abdulai, Musah Abdul Razak and Tia Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, police in the area, confirming the incident, said that no arrest has been made with investigations still ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

The victims on the other hand are currently receiving treatment at a health facility at Karaga.