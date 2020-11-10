Nana Kwaku Bonsam, the dreaded Akomadan-Afrancho based fetish priest, is facing the Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu’s traditional court.

He has been summoned to appear before the court to explain why he invoked the spirit of deities in the kingdom against the incumbent Member of Parliament for Offinso North constituency.

The celebrated traditional ruler is alleged to have rained curses on any electorate who do not reside in the constituency but decides to vote for Mr Ntim, who doubles as a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

The fetish priest is contesting the Offinso North seat in the December 7 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

He is said to have been infuriated by the alleged bussing of outsiders to the constituency to be registered and also transfer their votes.

The famous traditional believer was of the view that the alleged action by Mr Ntim will defeat his intention of snatching the Offinso north seat which has been won by the New Patriotic Party since 1992.

To scatter the move, Kwaku Bonsam, as he is popularly called, carried out the said traditional act days to the elections.

The act was banned in the Ashanti Kingdom a long time ago by Manhyia, the seat of the Golden Kingdom.

Anybody who violates the ban is summoned to appear before the Asantehemaa’s traditional court to answer questions and possibly face sanctions.

So the invitation to the fearful fetish priest to the traditional court is in line with accepted traditional conventions.

If found guilty of the violation, he may be sanctioned with the slaughtering of sheep and another fine to pacify the gods.