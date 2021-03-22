As part of a major shakeup within agencies under the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Addae Antwi-Boasiako is set to proceed on leave.

A ministry source has told adomonline.com that Mr. Antwi-Boasiako whose leave will commence today, has requested from the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to take his accumulated leave which the minister has duly granted.

Deputy CEO of the Commission in charge of Promotion and Development, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, will act as CEO.

While Mr. Antwi Boasiako’s exit may be voluntary, many of such big-name exits, as well as transfers, are to be expected in other agencies under the ministry in the coming days.

It is the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor’s strategy to rid the agencies of acts that have the potential of working against his set objectives.

The move is, therefore, targeted at restoring sanity and reducing corruption in the agencies.

Agencies under the ministry that will be affected by the shake-ups include Lands Commission; Office of the Administration of Stool Lands; Forestry Commission; and Minerals Commission.

Others are the Geological Survey Department; Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited; Ghana Boundary Commission; and National Forest Plantation Fund Board, all fall under the auspices of the Lands ministry.

