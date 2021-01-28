Social Commentator and hard-hitting political activist, Kwame A Plus, says Ghana owes her former president, John Dramani Mahama.

nA Plus’ demand of apology, he says, is premised on the flak suffered by the former President during his tenure in office.

He said the NDC leader faced so much flak, especially from the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for various projects he undertook as they accused him of inflating the prices of such projects.

Addressing the issue in a post he shared on his Facebook page, Kwame A Plus said in 2016, the NPP condemned John Dramani Mahama for building a Military Cemetery.

However, the same political party chose to bury a former President at the same cemetery for which they criticized Mr Mahama for building.

“This same cemetery was built by John Dramani Mahama and we insulted him and even used it to campaign against him,” he wrote in his post.

“That man errrh, we owe him too much!!!,” he concluded.