Love is an experience that every man wants and seeks to achieve in his life. Each of us has a burning need to share our lives with someone who understands and loves us.

Many relationships start hot. We explore our partner mentally, physically and emotionally. We experience moments of absolute pleasure while having fun during the honeymoon phase of our relationship.

But at some point, reality takes over in a relationship. Maintaining a relationship can be even more difficult than entering into a relationship.

As the relationship progresses, there are certain qualities men want in a woman and look for as they build their life with someone they love. These are things you don’t hear them talk about, but are important to them.

Here are the 4 qualities good men secretly want in a woman:

A partner who shares your goals and dreams

When you start a relationship, you are okay with the things your partner tells you about what they want in life. At some point, you reach a level of wellbeing where you can tell him what’s on your mind. What is on your mind can destroy your partner’s dreams and goals. Every man wants a partner who is real from the start so they won’t waste their time. A partner who supports and dreams with them.

A partner who has her own identity

One thing that happens in a relationship is that the partners get used to each other. This is good for many reasons, but there is also a negative aspect of getting used to each other: you lose your identity as an individual. You may identify yourself and what you want in life through the relationship and no longer as a person. The goals, dreams, and ambitions you once had are being lost because you want to do what you think will improve the relationship. A strong relationship takes sacrifice, but you must never lose sight of who you are and what you want.

A partner who is willing to make an effort

Relationships are hard work if you want to keep them going. They take our time, energy and deeper immersion. To grow, we need to choose love rather than how we sometimes feel. Men want a partner who understands this and is willing to do the hard work with them. They want someone who understands them. Someone trying to get a feel for our moods and understand what we are going through.

A self-motivated partner

When problems arise in a relationship, it is often because a partner lets go. This can relate to weight, habits, work, ambition, or a variety of other areas in a relationship. They have lost their self-motivation and are relying on their partner to maintain their strength. In the beginning, this is cute and flattering. However, after a while, having to be someone else’s inspiration and strength all the time becomes exhausting.