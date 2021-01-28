Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has paid tribute to Former President Jerry John Rawlings who was laid to rest yesterday after four days of final funeral rites.

In her tribute, the Queen said she was saddened when she heard of the death of Mr Rawlings.

“I was saddened to hear the death of H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, the former President of Ghana. I recall fondly my visit to Ghana in 1999 and our many discussions at Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings.

READ ALSO:

“He made an invaluable contribution to the creation of the current constitution and returning Ghana to democracy in 1992. I convey my condolences to his family and the people of Ghana.”

The former President died on November 12, 2020, at the age of 73.