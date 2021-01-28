The Ministry of Health (MOH) has directed all public health testing laboratories to offer free COVID-19 testing for persons in Ghana.

This comes on the back of concerns raised on Covid-19 testing fees in Ghana.

The MOH did not state when the free services will begin. The directive was announced in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari.

“All other walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public health resources,” the statement urged.

ALSO READ:

However, the statement noted travellers, who will undergo the test, will pay for the service.

Read the statement below: