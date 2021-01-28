Abigail Rawlings Mawutor, a 52-year-old woman, claiming to be the first daughter of former President Jerry Rawlings, has sent a strong message to those questioning why she showed up after the latter’s death.

Madam Abigail on Tuesday went viral after she was prevented from entering the funeral grounds of the late president.

In a video circulating on social media, she was sent away by security personnel at the Accra International Conference Centre.

She had earlier told the media that she was the first child of the man who ruled Ghana from 31st December 1981 to December 2000.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, she said those who are criticising her for showing up at this time will face their karma.

“I just don’t understand why people keep asking why I have just showed up. Those people are just mad and will face their own karma one day. Those people will even do more than I am doing if they were to be in my shoes and so they should just shut up,” she lashed out amid tears.