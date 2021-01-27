Former President John Dramani Mahama has shared some photos of himself and some dignitaries at the funeral service of late President Jerry Rawlings on his social media page.

One photo that caught the attention of his followers is that of the wife of the late President Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The photo saw Mr Mahama greeting Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings who was seated quietly with her hands crossed in a somber and reflective mood.

Aside that photo, Mr Mahama was also seen with former President John Kufuor and other dignitaries.

Posting the photos, Mr Mahama, who was wearing late Mr Rawlings’ funeral cloth, said the late former President burst onto Ghana’s political stage like a colossus and played many parts.

He wrote:

“Shocking and unexpected are words that both describe your dramatic entry onto the political scene of Ghana and also your silent exit from this world. It will take a whole book to write a tribute to a man whose life was so eventful; a man who has had a profound impact on several generations of Ghanaians. All the world is a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts. Rest In Peace, Boss.”