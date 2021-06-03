The Governing Board of Achimota School has withdrawn its application for stay of execution that would have enabled it maintain the decision not to admit Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, the two Rastafarian students.

With this development, the two students can report to the school, join their classmates and participate in all school activities.

A statement issued Wednesday, June 2, signed by the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Osei Kwame Agyeman, said: “While the Board remains committed to the appeal against the High Court ruling, it will withdraw the application for a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal by a higher court.”

READ ALSO:

According to the Board, the decision stems from the outcome of consultation with other relevant stakeholders to seek the best way forward while taking into account the interest of all parties. “We have accordingly advised our Legal Counsel in this respect,” part of its press statement read.

In March this year, Achimota School issued admission letters to the two students but indicated that they would only be enrolled on condition that they shave their dreadlocks in accordance with the school’s academic regulations.

However, on Monday, May 31, a Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students could not be limited by the rules in question.