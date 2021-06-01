Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, is over the moon following a court order to Achimota School to admit two Rastafarian boys it denied admission.

In his view, the landmark ruling by the Human Rights Division of the High Court gives clarity on how institutions of learning should conduct themselves in future.

In March 2021, the two students, Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea sued Achimota School, Education Minister, Ghana Education Service and Attorney General for impeding their right to education.

The school maintained that until the boys shaved their dreadlocks, they won’t be admitted into the institution.

Months of litigation, the duo won the case after the trial judge, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

In support, Ras Mubarak on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said the ruling of the judge was apt.

“My heart is full of gladness; this clearly shows that the fundamental human rights of every individual in this country cannot be trampled upon,” he stated.

The former MP said any attempt by management of Achimota School to appeal the decision will be very “unfortunate”.

He explained that “the public opinion is heavily against them so I would encourage them not to appeal the decision,”

Ras Mubarak said an institution like Achimota School should be embracing diversity and position itself as an international institution.

Play attached audio for more: