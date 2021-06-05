Senegalese serial jailbreaker, Baye Modou Fall, who escaped on Saturday from a prison in the capital Dakar, has been rearrested.

It was his 12th jailbreak from Senegalese prisons, local media report.

He was captured in Moussala in the east of the country near the Malian border, a spokesman for Senegal’s gendarmerie told the AFP news agency.

The 32-year-old, known as the ‘Escape Ace’, told local TV on Monday that he had escaped because the legal process was taking too long and he had been denied bail.

He also described how he had escaped from the prison by breaking a ventilation grill in a cell and escaping over a wall in the prison using a rope.

The authorities are investigating whether he had any accomplices.